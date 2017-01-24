Countdown To The Next Election With This Perpetual Calendar

Trump may have the White House, but the 2018 midterm elections are just 650 days away. Which is to say there's hope—even if it's slim—for progressive leadership to return to Congress. Perhaps a new calendar is in order to make the countdown less grueling.

Othr, a 3D printing company based in New York, recently launched the Perpetuum Calendar, a gorgeous design by Studio Yonoh. Inspired by the sawtooth roofs of factories, the jagged calendar marks the month and date with 14K gold-plated blocks that you manually slide.

As Othr describes on its site, the calendar is about embracing the tangible: "To function properly, this analog calendar requires human interaction; taking our attention away from the screen and into the physical world."



Find it on othr.com.

[Photos: via Othr]