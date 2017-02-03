A Guide To The $13.4 Billion Biodesign Industry

advertisement

What Is biodesign? Put simply, biodesign is the intersection between biology and design: It’s a growing movement (literally) of scientists, artists, and designers that integrates organic processes and materials into the creation of our buildings, our products, and even our clothing. That can mean, for example, growing a chair out of mycelium, the mushroom fungus that makes for a surprisingly durable material for furniture. It can mean actually altering the DNA of living organisms using genetic engineering techniques, such as with GMO foods. Both of those examples are possible because of recent advancements in technology—another important aspect of biodesign. For centuries, people have been designing, controlling, and altering microorganisms—think pasteurization, or even selective breeding. But recent technological advances are raising the stakes. For example, digital design and fabrication tools, like 3D printers, enable Dutch designer Joris Laarman to build a chair modeled after bone tissue development. Advances in biological engineering have allowed synthetic biologists to fabricate leather by culturing collagen protein from animal cells, and genetically alter baker’s yeast to take on a flower’s fragrance. Thanks to advances in computing, our machines can now read and write with DNA. When it comes to working with living organisms, we’re able to iterate faster and design with more precision. Proponents of biodesign see this as a way to build things and create products more sustainably, since living things grow and multiply with little energy, and could replace toxic materials. There’s no doubt that being able to engineer living systems will improve our quality of life by being kinder to our environment than current methods of building and industry—but it also brings up ethical concerns, as the ability to alter living organisms could have disastrous consequences in the wrong hands. What does all this mean for designers? The rise of biodesign puts designers in a unique position. Some see bioengineering as the next wave of industry, meaning that industrial designers will be swapping plastic, metal, wood, and other materials that take energy to produce with living materials, like fungi or bacteria. Others see biodesign as an entirely new design discipline, one in which synthetic biologists design synthetic meats, flavors, cosmetic ingredients, and other products by tweaking and manipulating DNA sequences. With computers that write DNA code like computer code, scientists have the ability to design and iterate through processes that look similar to the ones web designers use. In this sense, biologists become a new type of designer, working with a very powerful substrate: life. The exciting thing about the emerging field of biodesign is that it is made up of both scientists and designers, and often the most significant projects are the ones that see the two disciplines partnering up. Artist and designers need the scientific know-how of biologists, while biologists benefit from the big-picture thinking and outside perspective of artists and designers. Equally as important, synthetic biology will have major implications for our future—from food to medicine to manufacturing—and will need designers to help communicate that to the broader public.

advertisement

advertisement

Terreform One: Terreform One is an architecture firm focused on socio-ecological designs. It’s a leader in building with living, self-generating, and sustainable materials. What can we expect in the next 10 years? To understand what we can anticipate, it’s helpful to look at GMO foods. According to the Pew Research Center, 88% of scientists agree that GMO foods are harmless, but that belief is held by only 37% of the general public—a statistic that suggests people are more fearful of it because it hasn’t been communicated properly, by scientists or through labeling. Places like Ginkgo Bioworks, Modern Meadow, and New Harvest have made it clear that they plan to be transparent with their work. This will be important since biodesign can be complex to communicate, which can make it seem more nefarious than it actually is. As for living materials, the industry still needs to move beyond novelty and into fully realized designs. At this point, we haven’t seen biodesigned materials make a significant impact on buildings or industrial design. But that will change in the next 10 years. What are the biggest challenges and concerns? As with any emerging field, there are ethical concerns about how the new knowledge and skill set will be used. The primary concerns with biodesign have to do with the direction the field is headed: Now that it’s possible to edit genes of diverse organisms, will we eventually edit the genome of human embryos? As research progresses and technology catches up, there are also concerns about using it for harm, as with biological weapons. Growing meat in a lab brings up its own set of moral dilemmas, like the ethics of eating it as a vegetarian. The most important thing for all of these issues is for discussion to continue, for research and companies to be transparent, and for bioethicists to be diligent in bringing up potential problems. Are there more resources? Yes! Here are a few, and Co.Design will keep adding to the list as more is published on the field of biodesign: