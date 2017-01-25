Redesigning The Mind-Numbing Employee Code Of Conduct–With GIFs

When your employer hired you, chances are HR handed over a code of conduct, told you to read it, and asked you to affirm that you do in fact understand the rules and ethics of the company. It’s equally likely that you didn’t read it. (Shame on you!) As the branding firm Wolff Olins sees it, reading and actually retaining the information is no more than a design challenge waiting to be solved.

Telia, a Swedish telecommunications company, recently revised its code of conduct–and to make sure its employees play by the rules, it enlisted Wolff Olins to devise a design-led solution in the form of a punchy website, an online game, and posters that clearly and concisely communicate right from wrong.

Telia is grappling with a number of ethical issues relating to its business practices, and the company is actively trying to clean up its act by revising its policies. For example, it’s facing $1.4 billion in corruption-related fines and is under scrutiny for blocking internet service to customers in Turkey at the request of the Turkish government.

When Telia originally presented Wolff Olins with its corporate social responsibility report, it made a straightforward request to redesign the document–but Wolff Olins ran with it.

“Telia had been in trouble with ethical compliance in the past, so this project was important,” Campbell Butler, design director at Wolff Olins, says. “They really wanted to have all their employees engage and understand responsible business conduct. If you want to engage with 25K employees, what’s the best way to do it? We thought, this report is going to land on their desks, it’ll look nice and neat, but no one is going to read it.”

None of us reads terms and conditions, and tech companies have even stopped pretending that we do.

Wolff Olins realized it would have to play the role of translator to find a way to make a dry document feel exciting. First, it sussed out the key points, and then asked its in-house copywriter to rewrite the text and parse it in a way that readers would easily understand. That meant stripping it of confusing corporate jargon and rephrasing the code of conduct as 17 points on what not to do: Don’t accept bribes, don’t meet public officials alone, don’t violate customers’ privacy, etc. Then it was about drilling down deeper with hypothetical gray-area scenarios and instructing employees on how to do the right thing.

While the text is informative, the meat of the campaign lies in the artwork. Wolff Olins decided that depicting each of the 17 commandments in comical GIFs–perfect for short attention spans–would do the trick. Working with illustrator Julian Glander, they created a visual language of cartoonish characters acting out each of the rules. For example, “Don’t endanger yourself or others” was shown through someone tripping over a phone charger cord left on a stairwell. “Don’t post without thinking”–a nod to social media etiquette–involves someone posting something and turning beet red in embarrassment.