Co.Design Is Hiring

Fast Company’s award-winning design site is hiring a senior staff writer. We're looking for a tireless reporter and critical thinker to cover the intersection of design, technology, and business. You must have experience reporting on these subjects, and you should feel as comfortable filing a 2,500-word narrative feature as you are arguing a 1,000-word opinion piece. This is a full-time job with benefits and competitive pay based in New York or San Francisco. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Co.Design Editor Suzanne LaBarre: slabarre at fastcompany dot com.

