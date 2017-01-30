The Truth Vaccine: How UX Could Fight Fake News

Alternative facts. It’s a term that launched a thousand jaw-drops and shudders, from scientists and educators to journalists and politicians. When people accept obvious lies because they preserve their political beliefs, what’s left to do?

Well, actually, there’s something pretty specific we may be able to do: Make a lie vaccine.

Sander van der Linden is an assistant professor of social psychology at the University of Cambridge whose research focuses on peoples’ perception of science and truth–from anti-vaxxers and hoaxes to climate science deniers. He proposes a theory called the “gateway belief model“: The idea that your perception of the consensus of experts on a topic–say, 97% of scientists agree on a certain issue–can act as a “gateway” to change your beliefs related to the topic. The power of the concept is that it asks people to shift their beliefs about what other people believe, rather than accept a new political belief themselves, an idea van der Linden calls “meta-cognition.”

“The Gateway Belief Model suggests that when people accept that consensus is a fact, they slowly start changing other beliefs–which in turn have consequences for beliefs that are related in people’s mental model of the issue,” he says. “It doesn’t polarize people further because it doesn’t threaten people’s values directly to change [their] opinion of what other groups believe.”

It sounds simple enough. But we live in a hallucinatory world of alternative facts–and alternative consensus.

Take one high-profile misinformation campaign about climate change, the Oregon Global Warming Petition Project, which portends to include the signatures of 31,000 scientists saying there’s no evidence that our carbon dioxide is heating the atmosphere. (Only .5% actually have climate backgrounds, and prominent signatories include the Spice Girls.) How do you help people differentiate between real and falsified consensus from experts?

In a study published in the journal Global Challenges, van der Linden and his colleagues propose a fake news vaccine–and prove that it can be effective. Here’s how their methodology worked. First, they presented some people with a pie chart showing the true consensus that 97% of scientists agree that human-caused climate change is real, and some people with the fake consensus that it is not. As you might expect, the first group’s perception of the consensus on climate change increased, the second group’s decreased. No surprise there.