Lego Launches A Social Network For Kids Too Young For Facebook

I’ve just chosen my randomized, anonymized screen name in Lego Life, a new social network built by Lego. And like everything else about the service, it’s been carefully designed to make seven-year-olds laugh–and keep them safe from the worst of the internet–all while paradoxically coaxing them to leave their screens and go play with more Lego bricks.

“I don’t think there’s that much incentive for Snapchat to release an under-13 version, for instance, but there is for us.”

Lego Life has been in conceptualization for the last three years and in hard development for one. The platform represents a new way of thinking for the toy company, which makes $5.4 billion a year through a mix of toy sales and licensing deals with video game and movie studios. Lego has enjoyed multi-platform success only rivaled by companies like Disney, but there’s one thing that it has failed at again and again: online platforms.

Most notoriously, Lego Universe launched in 2010 as Lego’s ambitious multiplayer game, allowing kids to adventure and build Lego structures online via PC or Mac. Minecraft would launch a year later as a better designed, but totally no-name alternative to shared building. Yet by 2012 Lego Universe would shut down its own servers, while just two years later Minecraft would sell to Microsoft for $2.5 billion. Today, Lego even makes Minecraft-themed sets–an ultimate demonstration of Minecraft‘s coup.

“Lego Universe was something that had been re-perfected so many times it was behind the times. Obviously Minecraft came out and was a much more compelling platform,” says Rob Lowe, senior director of Lego Life, who hails from the BBC and, before that, Nintendo. “The main difference on [Lego Life] is we’ve been able to take a native digital approach on how we launched it. What we’re launching is bordering on a minimal viable product, and we’ve been allowed to do that in a company that in every other way only releases perfect sets of Lego bricks.”

Lego Life is not a building platform meant to digitize or replace the experience of physical bricks the way Lego Universe was. It’s a social network aimed at Lego’s demographic bread and butter, kids ages 7-12, who are too young for Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook–kids who Lego hopes it can spur into being even more into playing with real Lego bricks, not just pixelated blocks.

“Obviously platforms like Youtube are huge and always the best way of reaching kids with content,” says Lowe. “But it’s not exactly the best place to hang out and comment. It’s like the wild wild west. That’s why we made [Lego Life].”