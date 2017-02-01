Watch Ikea’s Ingenious Flat-Pack Shelter Go Up In Just 4 Hours

While some tyrants have decided that the well-being of refugees isn’t a national priority in the U.S. , groups elsewhere in the world are laser-focused on how to build housing and distribute supplies for displaced people. For one, the Ikea-partnered Swedish nonprofit behind the Better Shelter –a flat-pack shelter designed specifically for refugees–has shipped the temporary structure to Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, where it has been turned into homes, medical centers, and food distribution points.

The Better Shelter recently won the Beazley Design of the Year award and has been included in MoMA’s permanent collection. It’s successful partly because it can be built so quickly. And a new video shows just how quickly–you can watch the estimated four hours of building time for the structure in a time-lapse clip of two minutes.

The video reveals the ingenious flat-pack design we expect from Ikea furniture, but this time it’s an entirely weatherproof shelter. Four workers first put together the roof, then lift the roof to rest on top of thin supports that slowly become walls before your eyes. The shelter, which is designed to host up to five people, also features a lockable door, windows, and ventilation, and a solar panel that can power an LED light at night or charge a cell phone.

KS