A Dead Simple Tool To Find Out What Facebook Knows About You

That’s the question behind the new Chrome extension Data Selfie. Created by developers Hang Do Thi Duc and Regina Flores Mir, the application gives users a peek into what kind of digital footprint they might be leaving behind as they browse Facebook–and makes the hidden mechanisms of Facebook’s data collection more transparent.

How It Works

Data Selfie collects data about what you click on (through likes and links), what you type, and what you look at, and for how long. Based on this information, the app compiles a personality profile using personality insights from the supercomputer IBM Watson and the machine learning algorithm Apply Magic Sauce and presents this “data selfie” for you to peruse. In the name of transparency and privacy, all of Data Selfie’s code is on Github, and all of the data it tracks is stored on your personal computer.

The different sections of the data selfie are arranged in tiles, each related to specific information about you: your political orientation, religious affiliation, and your relationship to things in the world. Open up the app, and you see your activity on the site by date and time, with small, color-coded crosses indicating that you looked, liked, clicked a link, or typed. Scroll down and it shows you your 10 top friends and 10 top pages based on time engaged with their posts, as well as your top likes. Then it shows you two lists, one of “keywords,” which are defined as general topics in the content you looked at, and “entities,” defined as people, organizations, and things in the content you looked at. Both are rated in terms of their relevance to you and your positive or negative sentiment toward them.

From there, Data Selfie shows you the relevance of general “concepts,” ideas that dominated the content you looked at, and a personality prediction in the form of a chart showing your percentile of the Big 5 personality traits, which are dimensions commonly used in psychology: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and emotional range. It shows you your likely political orientation and religious affiliation based on the content you see in your feed, and makes other predictions about your general intelligence and leadership, by percentile.

My Data Selfie

After using Data Selfie for a week, it has pegged me as liberal and likely not religious. It knows I trust the New York Times for my news because I’ve looked at its posts more than any other page’s. It knows that I have a generally negative perception of Trump, the United States, the Muslim ban, and Uber.

It’s a rather simplistic snapshot, but the set of conclusions has some more interesting (and slightly unsettling) results. The data indicates, for one, that my “psychological gender” is 56% male–whatever that means. In terms of my Big 5 personality traits, the data claims I’m more competitive than trusting and team-oriented; I’m more conservative and traditional than liberal and artistic; and that I’m more laid back than emotional. It’s likely anyone who knows me would have a different account.