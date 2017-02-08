The Breast Design Trend Of 2017? Boobs!

When artist and textile designer Cassie McGettigan was living in a commune in Bolinas–a coastal town and counterculture beacon about 20 miles north of San Francisco–nudity was welcome and an everyday norm. She decided to commemorate the breasts she saw by creating simple line paintings. Over time she had enough paintings to create a fabric pattern composed of dozens of boobs, each as unique as a fingerprint. There are big ones and small ones, perky pairs and sets that are a bit more down to earth. Some are an ode to asymmetry, and others have nipples that stare straight into your soul.

advertisement

advertisement

Some designers have gone even more abstract. Wary Meyers, a soap- and candle-making company based in Cumberland, Maine, sells a boob print with an abstraction was inspired by the hard-edge paintings of Frank Stella and Ellsworth Kelly and the color studies of Josef Albers. It takes a few seconds to see that the concentric circles are actually a boob. John Meyers, who runs the company with his wife, Linda, says they initially made the print for themselves, but then decided to put it up on their site. “We just had this love of graphic design and minimalist paintings . . . It’s fun and graphic,” he says. “If we had put any kind of shading in the boob, it would be offensive or too much.” [Photo: via Thing Industries The Body Politic While the designs are visually distinct, many of them speak the same symbolic language, and their rise in popularity can be seen as a rebuke to a political climate that’s abysmal for women. We have a “pussy-grabbing” president, a vehemently pro-life vice president, and a GOP-led Congress that openly despises Planned Parenthood. Women who breastfeed in public are routinely harassed and considered obscene. The gender pay gap, while narrowing slightly last year, still persists. Meanwhile, campaigns like Free the Nipple have brought more visibility to the fight for gender equality, and demonstrations like the Women’s March have awakened activists. The political context is fueling an interest in products that communicate a progressive mind-set. Sales of Gravel & Gold’s Boob products have been consistently healthy, and the store has sold out of merchandise every holiday season, but the store noticed some recent spikes around the election and in advance of the Women’s March in January–moments in our recent history that are emblematic of the challenges women face today. [Photo: via Nobel Truong Women have made progress, too, and designers also see this design trend as a reflection of the body positive movement. Nobel Truong, a designer based in Los Angeles, created her boob sculptures specifically as a symbol for “women’s rights and an ode to female empowerment,” she says. “My collection features different boob sculptures as a way of embracing different body types and the thought that there is no perfect or ideal body shape.” While she originally made them for a Planned Parenthood fundraiser, she has sold them wholesale to buyers in Italy, France, and South Korea. “Beyond its provocative nature, I think the spotlight boobs have taken in design speaks to an appeal to more open and liberal view of the human body,” she says. “Bringing boobs and even penises to the forefront of conversation helps encourage discussion and celebration of the body rather than dismissing such things as taboo.” [Photo: via Otherwild Not that the designers take themselves too seriously. On her website, McGettigan lists a quote from the writer and activist bell hooks saying: “We cannot have a meaningful revolution without humor.”

advertisement