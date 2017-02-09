This Robo Pizza Company Bakes Your Pie As It Drives To Your House

From the outside, it doesn’t look very different from any old food truck you know. But inside, it’s the world’s most powerful pizza-making machine on four wheels, custom-built like the Batmobile’s corpulent cousin, loaded with 56 separate ovens all coordinated with machine-learning algorithms and GPS. When it’s four minutes out from its next delivery, the oven that contains the corresponding pizza fires up automatically, baking the pie so it’s fresh the very moment the truck pulls into the driveway.

That’s right: In the future, you may never have to eat lukewarm pizza again thanks to Zume Pizza–the sort of food chain that could only be born in Google’s backyard of Mountain View, California. Founded by Zynga and Microsoft alum Alex Garden and Danny Meyer-trained restaurateur Julia Collins, Zume is how you might imagine Domino’s in 2027. Zume’s pizza is not only no-additive, computer-optimized, and baked en-route to your house, it’s also made with robot assistance.

When Zume opens for business at 11 a.m. each day, an algorithm has already predicted what pizza orders should be pre-prepared. Pizza customers are incredibly habitual, often ordering the same toppings every week, but Zume pushes its predictive model further by designing a menu that eliminates the specificity of those predictions.

“There are so many creative endeavors that are human-led and always will be. But there are other things we do that are perfect for robots.”

Instead of building a pizza by toppings, customers choose prebuilt combinations from the menu. And that allows the algorithm to guess correctly more often. “Our technology is not designed for a full-scale customization of pizza,” admits Collins. “We try to approach it by having a very well-curated menu.”

Orders then hit the factory-like assembly line, where humans toss the dough and place the veggies, but sauce squirts from an overhead tube, and the finished pizza is loaded into an oven carefully, not by a person, but by a Kuka-style robot arm. After a quick par-cook, the pizzas are loaded onto one of four trucks to await orders from humans. And when those humans do place their orders, a driver is guided to each location by GPS while the final bake happens automatically, beginning when the truck is just four minutes away.

Once it arrives, the driver only needs to push a button on the oven to eject the pizza and bring it to the truck’s pneumatic, self-cleaning slicer, which cuts it into eight perfect slices. “Right now humans pull it out of the oven [and] into the cutter, but we’re working on a robotic arm to do that,” notes Collins. Then, all that’s needed is a quick toss of herbs, and the lid of the company’s patented sugarcane box is pressed down.

It’s the perfect pizza delivery system–and complete overkill for the 250 pizzas Zume currently delivers a day. But the company has big ambitions: It plans to do “10 times” the business by the end of 2017, expanding coverage around the Bay Area through 2018, and eyeing an L.A. expansion, too.