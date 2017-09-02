The Only Time Alternative Facts Are Acceptable: This Card Game

From inventing alternative facts to bespoke numbers, the Trump administration is adept at spinning yarns composed of blatant lies, delusions, and flat-out fiction. Even the truths are so absurd that they read as satire.

While many of us are still emotionally raw from the election and its aftermath, a team of writers, designers, and strategists from the advertising industry—"natural born Americans and one Englishman (with a visa)" as they put it—is ascribing to the old adage that laughter is the best medicine. Their Alternative Facts Game is a mash-up of Cards Against Humanity and true-or-false that tests your ability to call bullshit. Here's how you play:

To kick things off, the player with the biggest hands draws the first card and reads the statement to a player of their choosing. Simply rotate back and forth, asking players from each team if the written statement on the card is a fact or an alternative fact. Be careful of the VERY DANGEROUS "Trump Cards." Should you draw one, you may be subject to deportation, gag orders, or tiny man hands. The first team to collect 15 cards and announce "I know cards. I have the best cards!" wins.

The game's designers assembled a collection of real facts so outlandish they might be misconstrued as false, along with alternative facts that were almost believable. "Our favorite alternative fact is 'There was a live birth during Sum 41's Don't Call it a Sumback tour,'" says Zack Roif, one of the designers. "And our favorite fact is: 'The person who invented the Frisbee was cremated and made into Frisbees after he died.'"

The 56-card deck is on sale for $14.92 (shipping in two to three weeks) and is playable by "two or more legal citizens of the United States." 10% of sales go to the ACLU. Find it on thealternativefactsgame.com.