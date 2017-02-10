advertisement
Inside The Design Firm Putting AI In Your Home

If you want to understand Silicon Valley’s obsessions over the years, look no further than Fuseproject. Since 1999, the San Francisco design firm has helped companies turn new technologies into slick, consumer-friendly products, from fitness trackers and laptops to juicers and smart locks. We visited the studio recently to see how Fuseproject is approaching the Valley’s latest craze: Robotics and AI.

