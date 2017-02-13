From Corntassel To Peachtree: Which U.S. Megaregion Do You Belong To?

Many of America’s state lines were drawn centuries ago–whether because of King George’s whims, political compromises, or just for the sake of it. Some borders were even established before American colonists settled the area. But if you redraw them completely based on today’s economy, you get a very different picture of the United States.

That’s the idea behind a recent map that lays out the “megaregions” of the United States. Originally covered here on Co.Design, the map’s authors have now released an interactive version that lets anyone take a closer look at the new boundaries and place names.

Gone are the familiar jagged lines dividing up the Eastern seaboard; gone are the straighter, more logical lines of the West. Instead, “Franklin” denotes the metropolitan area around Philadelphia; “Whiterock” is the area around Dallas-Fort Worth; “Champlain” refers to a swath of the Northeast that includes upstate New York and Vermont; present day California is roughly divided into the megaregions “Portola,” “El Asfalto,” “Sequoia,” “Golden Gate,” and “Calegon.”

“There’s really a deep interconnectedness that stitches people together.”

Based on a paper published in November 2016 by Garrett Nelson of Dartmouth College and Alasdair Rae of the University of Sheffield, the map is a graphical representation of American commuters. Using 2010 census data, Nelson and Rae created a visual representation of about 4 million of those commutes, then ran their findings through an algorithm from MIT that grouped the commutes by how interconnected they were. They believe these patterns serve as a good proxy for grouping the U.S.’s self-organized economic networks.

“Geographers and planners and ordinary people have for many years understood that the conventional geographies that we use–the familiar borders and lines–don’t match up with the real-life patterns of how people live,” Nelson says. “One of our goals was to let people drill down and look at where they live. How does that reshape our sense of the relative territories that we map out our lives in?”

One of the most striking parts of the map? The new names chosen for each megaregion, which Nelson says he “dreamed up” one morning while sitting at his desk. Instead of the common portmanteaus often used to describe metropolises, like “BosNyWash,” which is used to describe the Boston-New York-Washington, D.C., corridor, or Austonio, which is like Austin and San Antonio’s celebrity couple name, Nelson looked to each place’s historical roots and geographical features.

“Laurentide,” the megaregion combining Minnesota’s Twin Cities, is the name of the glacier that once covered the area. “Hohokam,” the megaregion around Phoenix, is named for a tribe of Native Americans indigenous to the area. Others are more cultural–“Sandburg,” the name for the Chicago metropolitan area, refers to the poet (who happens to be one of Nelson’s favorites), and “King” refers to a megaregion encompassing the deep South, as an homage to Martin Luther King Jr. The L.A. area, appropriately, is called “El Asfalto”–the asphalt.