Playing “We Are Chicago,” The Game That Immerses You In The South Side

Too many of the top news stories out of Chicago deal with gun violence. The Tribune reports that, so far, homicide numbers are outpacing last year’s, and there have been nearly 500 victims of shootings since the start of the New Year, including seven killed on Wednesday, the deadliest day of 2017. We Are Chicago, a new PC game released earlier this month on Steam and Humble, offers players an unprecedented digital look at the South Side, where so many of the shootings happen.

The game, from producer Michael Block and Culture Shock Games, presents America’s most segregated city through the eyes of Aaron, a high school senior who’s a week away from graduation.

The game is designed to raise awareness about the underlying social issues that spark gun violence. And Block says that nothing influenced the direction and voice of We Are Chicago more than the city’s own people, including its kids, who shared their stories with the development team over countless on-street and in-depth interviews, as well as after play-test sessions.

“People on the team from the South Side, and partner nonprofit groups, helped to make sure the game is accurate to the experience of people on the South Side. We wanted to do this in the right way, and not fall into stereotypes and tropes,” Block tells Co.Exist. (We previewed this in September.)

“There’s a scene where everyone sits down to dinner and gunshots go off outside. Our initial thought was that people would get freaked out, and we’d have a discussion about how often gunshots happen. But our lead writer, Tony [Thornton], who is from the South Side, said, ‘It happens so much, if it’s not close to your house, people just keep doing what they’re doing.’ “

That’s not to say that violence is some faraway threat during the action. On the contrary, players–spoiler alert!–live through beatdowns and stickups. But as much as it’s a first-person story about gang and gun violence, it’s also about outsized responsibilities for teens, who, like Aaron, grow up in single-parent homes. Poverty is inherited and manifests itself everywhere, from cracked and broken cell-phone screens (in the game, the time and date on the display never change) to the vacant lots and boarded-up homes Aaron sees on his way to school, where uniformed police officers and metal detectors greet students at the front door.

We Are Chicago is fun, overall, if short–playtime is about two hours. The dialogue-driven game is at its best when it allows players to freely explore its handful of locations, where little touches like posters of Neil deGrasse Tyson, recognizable album covers, and glow-in-the-dark star stickers that cover bedroom ceilings make the South Side and its personalities feel less like a world away. But playing the game can feel like a chore when Aaron is asked to set the dining room table, which involves making multiple trips to kitchen cabinets and drawers, or gets called in to work at the last minute to work a cash register. There is tension, and characters remember your choices and responses throughout. There’s also a feeling of inevitability that something terrible is waiting for Aaron, which had me racing to the story’s conclusion.