Lessons From A Radical 1970s Architecture Collective

Columbia architecture professor Mark Wasiuta and his academic partner Marcos Sanchez were working on a research project recently when they made an unusual discovery: thousands of 35mm color slides that documented the environmental history of L.A. in the 1970s.

Created by a loose collective of architects, photographers, and artists called Environmental Communications, these slides documented L.A.’s physical and social landscape: geodesic domes, vans converted into houses, people waiting for the bus, labyrinthine highways, shoppers perusing record stores, peep-show storefronts, inflatable architecture, women sitting in salons, and more.

The snapshots, often mundane, embodied an experimental approach to architecture that was less about designing physical buildings than about shaping perception. The group eventually photographed beyond Southern California and packaged their slides up in heady-sounding libraries like “Shelters for Mankind” and “Venice of America: Canals, Calliopes, and Chaos” and sold them to universities as a way to “infiltrate” traditional modes of teaching with their unusual perspective on space and place.

Many of these slides are included in Environmental Communications: Contact High, a new exhibition at the gallery LAxArt. To assemble the archive, Wasiuta and his co-curators Sánchez and Adam Bandler spent years tracking down ephemera, calling universities (USC especially useful as a resource), and hunting through garage boxes to assemble as complete an archive as possible.

“I think it helps to think about [Environmental Communications] as one of many experimental collectives in the ’60s, like Ant Farm and Superstudio, that thought about architecture as a form of media and media as an experimental medium,” Wasiuta says.

In the 1960s, mainstream architecture was mostly concerned about professional practice, form, and a singular expression of capital-M modernism. “It doesn’t engage new media practices or environment,” Wasiuta says.

However, at the time, some schools were beginning to change their approach to design and architecture to think more holistically about space. The University of California, Berkeley, merged its architecture, landscape architecture, and city planning schools into the College of Environmental Design in 1959, which then impacted how California architects thought about their role beyond a singular building. That, plus the political environmental movement, elevated and changed the meaning of the word “environment.”