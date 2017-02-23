Frank Gehry Will Teach You Everything He Knows About Architecture For $90

The architect Frank Gehry, famous for his curvy buildings and cantankerous personality, has a new gig—he's teaching an online class about architecture and design. For $90, Gehry aficionados can learn directly from the master through video lessons and a downloadable workbook with assignments. If you're lucky, Gehry himself will critique some of your work.

The class is offered through the online class startup MasterClass, where famous people like Christina Aguilera, Gordon Ramsey, and Shonda Rhimes teach their respective crafts to the masses. Gehry is the latest to join the ranks, with his class coming online this spring.

In a trailer for the class—scored with dramatic classical music—Gehry lays it on thick with the design aphorisms: "your creativity starts with whether you're curious or not," "you've got to find your own voice," "take the risk of doing something for humanity."

[Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images]

Don't want to shell out $90 to find out if Gehry is really as sappy as he sounds in this video? You're in luck, because Co.Design plans to take the class and report back. If we're lucky, maybe he'll flip us the bird.