Tips From 5 Top Designers On Making Unwieldy Data Tangible

This year’s annual letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation focused on the mortality rate of children under five years old. This statistic can offer a lot of insight about the quality of life for the world’s poorest population, by showing the health of its most vulnerable members. It’s both heartbreaking and hopeful: Though millions of children in developing countries still die before they reach the age of five, the rate has been cut by 122 million in just two decades.

For the Gates Foundation, that number is indisputable proof that international initiatives to improve global health are working. Yet each year they find that the news of this decline seems to only be reaching and motivating the same people–namely, people who work in public health. “I think we always feel every year that we could do more [advocacy]–we must do more to get this data out there,” said Alex Reid, a communications lead for the Gates Foundation, at an event held at Fast Company‘s offices on Wednesday night.

Since the foundation wasn’t making the impact it wanted with just raw data, it partnered with Fast Company to ask designers to translate the statistics in a more meaningful way. The result is five projects from the likes of Gail Anderson, Michael Bierut, Stephen Doyle, Chip Kidd, and Debbie Millman that demonstrate both the progress that has been made and the work left to do. At the event on Wednesday night, the designers talked about their projects, their processes, and the challenges of making hard-to-conceptualize numbers more tangible.

Turn To Language

Tasked with visualizing the decline of death rates due to preventable diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhea, Gail Anderson and her colleagues at Anderson Newton Design had originally planned to sort of “rebrand” the issue so as to not turn people off. They considered framing it around clean water and hygiene instead. Ultimately, they decided not to glaze over the incredible fact that pneumonia and diarrhea are the leading causes of child death, even after a decline of 12.6 million deaths to 6.6 million deaths over the last two decades. “We thought, no we’re going to embrace this,” Anderson said.

In the resulting animation, those two words aren’t just used, they are central to the design. Anderson and her partner Joe Newton are known for the use of lettering and typography in their work, as well as a penchant for word play. In the video, the letters in pneumonia and diarrhea slowly fade, one by one, as statistics showing a two-thirds reduction in deaths since the 1990s appear and disappear on screen. At the end, the only letters left spell out the word “None,” representing the final goal of the initiative to reach zero preventable deaths worldwide.

The process for puzzling out that kind of play on letters, says Anderson, typically involves writing the words over and over again until an idea strikes. In this case, she also sat with the words for a while, in the form of two index cards on her desk. “I wondered if Noel [a colleague] was going to come in the next and be like, ‘Excuse me?'” Anderson said. “But then Joe came in and just started picking apart the letters, and we thought: ‘This is it.'”

Stephen Doyle

Add a Human Element

The designer Stephen Doyle, who runs the New York-based design firm Doyle Partners, was the only one of the five designers to incorporate human beings into the design of a topic so grounded in humanity. His poster depicts the statistic that preventable deaths per year were cut in half from 1990 to 2015 with a clever cut-away take on the pie chart. The statistic that there were 12 million preventable deaths in 1990 is overlaid on a completely black circle; the 6 million preventable deaths for 2015 is depicted with half of that circle pealed away, revealing a close-up view of a child’s face.