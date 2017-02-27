The 3 Things We're Most Excited About In Areaware's Stellar New Catalog

Areaware, the New York-based purveyors of such lovely design finds as Bryce Wilner's gradient puzzle and Susan Kare's playing cards, has just released its 2017 Spring Catalog. As with seasons past, the collection is full of small, delightful, at times surreal design objects you haven't yet realized you need, all created by up-and-coming designers you should know (Susan Kare being the outlier). Below we've chosen three of our favorites.

Parsons & Charlesworth's Rule Of Thirds Finder

From the Chicago-based design studio that brought us the Golden Section Finder comes a pocket-sized tool for finding the best possible composition through which to view the world. The translucent acrylic square divides everything into nine equal parts—a nod to the Rule of Thirds that artists use to guides the process of creating compositions for visual images. Making sure important objects in a photograph fall along the lines or intersections the blocks create can help align photos, and discourages artists from placing the subject squarely in the middle of the photo. Now you can apply the rule to life.

Rachel Domm and Mary Voorhees Meehan's Number 2

Imagine that an elephant digested whole, and then passed, a series of objects ranging from a banana to the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now imagine that the refuse looked like charming sketches by Brooklyn-based artist Rachel Domm (whose work you may have seen in J. Crew, The New Yorker, and The Believer) and designer Mary Voorhees Meehan of the online store Bazazas. You've just imagined Number 2, a bizarre and beautiful memory game about elephant poop. The rules are the same as all the other matching memory card games, but the cards feel like toilet paper. Even better, 2% of the proceeds are donated to the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an orphan-elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in East Africa.

Gahee Kang's Ikebana Ring

Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement that doesn't so much focus on the color and arrangement of flower blossoms as it does the composition of shape, line, and form in your bouquets. The Ikebana Ring is that practice, shrunken down to the miniature, and worn as a piece of jewelry. The sterling silver ring, designed by Gahee Kang for a class assignment, features two holes through which you can inset a tiny flower stem. Practice your Ikebana on the go.

You can view the full catalog here.