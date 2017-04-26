Last Chance To Enter The 2017 Innovation By Design Awards!

UPDATED 5/15/17: The submission period has ended. Please check back this fall for the winners and finalists.

We’re pleased to announce that Co.Design is now accepting entries for the 2017 Innovation by Design Awards. Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.

Winners and finalists are featured in the October issue of Fast Company magazine and listed in an online directory of the world’s best design-driven companies. Winners will also be celebrated at Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival in the fall.

Video: What Makes Good Design Great

We have 13 categories this year (click here for a complete list). Entries will be judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth- of-user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Our roster of esteemed judges includes designers and design-minded executives from companies such as Amazon, Google, Adobe, Kickstarter, Wolff Olins, Gensler, and more.

Our goal? To highlight the industry’s best work–whether it comes from a freelancer, a startup, or a multinational corporation–in hopes of elevating the industry as a whole. Enter today.

This article originally appeared on Co.Design 2/28/17.CD