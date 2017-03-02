GhostPaint: A VR Graffiti App That Lets You Play Banksy

I’m standing beneath the underpass, spray paint in hand. I look left, look right. The coast is clear. So I grab my stencil and start to spray.

Of course, there’s no risk of the cops catching me. I’m more worried that the errant swing of an arm will knock down my laptop, or put a hole in one of my wife’s paintings. Because I’m not actually tagging concrete in public. I’m using the HTC Vive rig squeezed into my dining room.

The app is called GhostPaint, and it’s been developed by Shane Caudle, whose day job is at Epic Games (the same company behind the industry-standard Unreal Engine Co.Design has written about extensively before). Currently in beta, it’s essentially a response to Google’s Tilt Brush, the VR drawing tool that lets you paint in mid-air.

GhostPaint’s drawing in midair feature is “coming soon.” So instead, my options are relegated to the wall, which can be airbrushed or spray painted. I hold the airbrush in my hand, admiring its virtual detail. It requires two hands to use, I’ve read, just like a real airbrush. Perfect. Of course, I have no idea how to use an airbrush, so I select the spray-paint option instead. And then I go to town on the 20-foot wall in front of me, picking the exact spot I’d like to start.

In my left hand, I can hold pre-made stencils that I can switch through with a flick of my thumb. In the right, I hold the can. If I want to change the color, I simply point at a menu that floats in midair by my side. This two-handed coordination feels just right, so much more physically inspired than the one-armed mouse, or one-handed touch-screen tapping, that most of us use every day as our primary UI.

Crucially, all of the physics feel good. My mind believes the stencil and paint can are both entirely real. I can even tilt the stencil as I spray to subtly tweak the angle of attack, tweaking the final product in subtle ways. It’s like I’m really spray painting–I assume! (Much like airbrushing, I’ve never actually spray-painted, but I have watched Exit Through The Gift Shop.)

However, GhostPaint lacks the intuitive interface of Tilt Brush. While TiltBrush has you hold a cube-palette in one hand, and your brush in the other, GhostPaint requires that you constantly assign different controls to each hand by tapping on a menu set by your side. A stencil and spray paint. A camera and airbrush. Have you ever tried to tap a button with your hands full of screens and paint? That’s what GhostPaint asks of you constantly.