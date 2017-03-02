Go Ahead, Pitch Your Worst Startup Idea In This Satirical VC Board Game

Well, perhaps if you’re playing the Maybe Capital Board Game, where players act like venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, pitching each other on absurd company ideas and networking with influencers. The better your pitch, the more money your fellow players/VCs will give you, from $0 (“please get out of my office”) to $10 million (“fucking savage”).

As you move around the board, networking with executives at Twitter, smoking weed with celebrities in Marin County, and going to Burning Man, you try to slowly move each of your companies through all the investment stages to an IPO. The game is a biting satire of Silicon Valley’s cultural idiosyncrasies, from the absurd to the discriminatory.

Some of the best one-liners from the game are on the “networking cards,” which players pick up every turn:

Apple names its new operating system after the nickname you have for your penis (+ 2 million)

You open a restaurant based on tasting sauces at $25 each (+ 2 million)

Yves Behar confuses your app with “Yo” but still joins your team. (Move up one investment level.)

Congratulations! You have just joined the pretentious elite. You can no longer see poor people. (+ 4 millions)

You write a successful Medium post on millennials and social media, and they all join your side. (+ 3 millions)

Maybe Capital is the brainchild of Andrea Koval, who helped start a social media visualization startup, Buzz Radar, and has worked at a series of tech companies in San Francisco over the last six years. The game is based on the experiences of Koval and her friends in Silicon Valley as they’ve navigated the tech scene and worked with venture capitalists. Humor became their strongest defense against the community’s brotastic culture, and Koval and her friends would sit at happy hour making fun of ridiculous companies and the people who run them. These developed into impromptu faux pitch sessions and eventually into Maybe Capital, a fake VC firm.

Maybe Capital has a logo and a website and a fake founder/CEO/principal investor named Rick Powers. He’s got profile pages on AngelList and Crunchbase, with 600 connections on LinkedIn. Koval says she gets emails all the time with company pitches. She and Maybe Capital “partner” Anya Kandel sometimes pretend to be employees of the fake firm during parties, and the two will be emceeing a VR gaming conference this coming weekend as representatives from the company.

One card gives the player access to “white man privilege,” and another to “mansplaining.”

Koval has some real VCs supporting the game, including former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. VCs interested in having a sense of humor about themselves can dish out $499 on the game’s Kickstarter page and get their very own VC Superhero Card. (Already included in the game are Jack Dorsey, Chris Sacca, and Elon Musk.)