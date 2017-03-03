Antimicrobial Products Are The Worst

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization issued a warning that superbugs –drug-resistant bacteria and pathogens–are one of the most dangerous and imminent threats to people. The cause? Overuse and abuse of antibiotics and antimicrobials. Bacteria and germs make us sick, so the prevailing practice has been to kill them–but that’s only making us more vulnerable to superbugs. Now, the design industry is chiming in about how buildings contribute to the problem and what can be done about it.

The architecture firm Perkins+Will and the Healthy Building Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to removing hazardous chemicals from building materials, recently published a white paper that examines the impact and consequences of products marketed as antimicrobial, from countertops to door handles.

“Building products incorporating antimicrobial additives are becoming increasingly prevalent,” the report states. “No evidence yet exists to demonstrate that products intended for use in interior spaces that

incorporate antimicrobial additives actually result in healthier populations.”

The healthy building movement is gaining momentum and this research contributes to the understanding of what “healthy” means in the context of architecture.

An entire industry of antimicrobial products mushroomed in the past decade after manufacturers of antimicrobial chemicals and substances latched onto data showing consumer interest in such products. The number of products touted for their antimicrobial properties grew from a few dozen in 1994 to more than 2,000 in 2014. Consumers can buy countertops, door knobs, light switches, upholstery and fabric, and even grout that are advertised as antimicrobial.

The problem is these antimicrobial products actually don’t necessarily improve the health of people who purchase them. Perkins + Will’s research showed that some doorknobs and light switches with antimicrobial coatings don’t prevent people from spreading bacteria; the substances only protect the product itself from mold and mildew that might compromise its integrity.

“This opportunity for consumers to be confused about antimicrobials exists because of a lack of disclosure that antimicrobial ingredients are present, their specific identity, the purpose they serve in the product, and the potential health and environmental hazards they pose,” Perkins+Will’s report states.