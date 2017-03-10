What Living In A Dumpster Taught This Startup Founder About Designing Tiny Homes

After living in a converted dumpster for the better part of a year in 2015, Jeff Wilson had an epiphany about tiny-house living : In order to create a small space that could convince people to move out of oversized homes, it might make sense to work with a product designer, not just architects.

Wilson, who was known as Professor Dumpster at the time, was an environmental sciences professor at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin who embarked on the dumpster experiment as a commentary on the sustainability benefits of living small. He left academia to launch Kasita, a startup that now has a design for a sleek, very un-dumpster-like tiny home.

The design was led by a product designer. “When you live in a 33-square-foot dumpster, you don’t get to have unusable space,” Wilson tells Co.Exist. “Product designers think completely differently about how you interact with a space. If I was going to create a home that utilized every square inch, I had to work with people that thought about the space differently. How do people use their homes? How do people want to experience their homes? If you design for that, you can have a completely outsized experience.”

The new Kasita home is much larger than a dumpster–350 square feet–but nearly eight times smaller than an average American house. The size confers some automatic sustainability benefits: It takes less energy to heat and cool, and because it’s small enough to fit in unused urban spaces, someone living in it might not need a car to commute. The size also makes it more affordable than other options in large cities; the house (without land) is $139,000, or $119,000 if someone buys multiple units.

The human-centered design makes the tiny size livable. Because the kitchen is slightly elevated from the main floor, a queen-sized bed can slide out from under the kitchen, fully made, and slide back to disappear with a single push–a vast improvement over awkward wall beds. The bathroom has a full shower, unlike some tiny houses. Floor-to-ceiling windows on 10-foot walls bring in light; smart glass automatically tints for shade. There’s room for a washer and dryer. Yet still, everything is small enough to fit on a truck for transportation.

“Designing a house, especially a mobile, modular, small-scale house, is probably one of the most complex design challenges I’ve ever worked on in my life,” says industrial designer Remy LaBesque, who headed up the new Kasita design. “The moment you shrink a house down into something that can be moved around on the back of a flatbed truck, the amount of work you have to do to make everything work in a small space increases exponentially. It’s kind of like playing 3D Tetris to figure out where we are going to put all the stuff.”

The Kasita design is modern, to distinguish it from what LaBesque calls the “log cabin-y” aesthetic of many tiny houses. It’s also outfitted with smart lighting and a shower that reduces water use by 70% and stocked with smart home tech like Doorbird, a doorbell that lets you accept packages if you’re not home.