Launched in 2013, Work & Co is a digital design firm that does top secret work for Facebook, Google, and Apple. But its public projects, like recent redesigns for Virgin America and Met Opera, give a taste of its talents.

We visited Work & Co's ever-expanding office in Dumbo, Brooklyn, to learn about the studio's unique approach—which includes an "inverse pyramid" of significant partner involvement on all projects, backed by lots of senior talent.