Brutalism’s Rise And Fall, As Told Through The Architecture Of Paris

In Créteil, a southeastern suburb of Paris, 10 towers that look like brussels sprout stalks rise in the cityscape. Architect Gérard Grandval designed these cylindrical apartment buildings in the mid-1970s, and the concrete balconies for each unit seem like they’re just barely clinging to the facade. Locals nicknamed the futuristic-looking development Les Choux de Créteil, which translates to “the cabbages.”

“The most striking expressions of Parisian Brutalism are to be found beyond the Périphérique in the zones of expansion in the second half of the 20th century, where a new generation of progressive architects realized diverse experimentations with architectural form and social program,” Wilson writes in the essay accompanying the map. “Paris’s Brutalism makes a particular impact on urban history as an architecture of the new town, in forging of new municipal identities and postwar communities. The Brutalists grappled with the need for large-scale, system-built mass housing while they also sought to define new sculptural and spatial languages.” Designs from the era express Brutalism in myriad ways, from Marcel Breuer’s trefoil-shaped UNESCO headquarters to Pierre Vivien’s saucer-like Murat Telecommunications building. Wilson personally admires architect Jacques Kalisz’s design for the Administrative Center of Pantin, which dates from 1973, for the interplay of raw concrete with aluminum and a dramatic concrete ramp inside that plays up how a person circulates through the space. “The thing of note in Paris is the eclecticism of the period: It’s a quite diverse range of materials and of form making,” Wilson tells Co.Design. “I would say that there is a rather more experimental edge to Parisian Brutalism to that found in London, which may stem from a desire of that generation not to be seen to be too indebted to Le Corbusier–whose mid-1950s works, such as the Maison du Bresil within la Cité Universitaire, could be said to be an originating works of postwar Brutalism–or paying homage to him.” While some of the buildings designed during this period have weathered time well–Les Choux de Creteil is a beloved development and well cared for–others haven’t fared so well, like Les Étoiles. “It is a vast scheme of terraced triangulation, which continues from exterior to interior, and has a complex interrelationship between public access and private areas,” Wilson says. “The commercial center, which now has very few shoppers, has many abandoned triangular shops, and homeless people sleeping rough. One has the feeling that this complexity has made it almost unusable and unnavigable as a public building.” Claude Parent’s 1974 design for an office building in the 19th arrondissement is another failure, in Wilson’s opinion. “This seems to me a kind of Gothic Brutalism–architecture as the scar tissue of historical, urban trauma,” he says. “It looks like a building that has been partly flayed, with chunks of its masonry flesh rhythmically peeled back. Not surprisingly it has been abandoned, but it looks so solid and so massive that it would be as difficult to demolish as a concrete bunker. Parent, when in partnership on other projects with Paul Virilio, was directly influenced by the Todt company bunkers of the Nazi’s defensive systems.”

