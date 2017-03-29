A Reading Guide For Designers Who Want To Write

The 2017 Design In Tech Report , John Maeda’s influential industry overview, lists writing as a key design skill . There are several reasons why. With the rise of chatbots and artificial intelligence, the success or failure of a software product increasingly falls to interface copy–the text with which a user interacts. In a more general sense, design is about communicating ideas, and writing can help clarify your thoughts. To paraphrase George Orwell: Write well, think well .

One problem: Few designers are trained to write. Or the training is so rudimentary, it’s largely useless in a professional setting. Luckily, the best way to get better at writing is to do something you already do every day: read.

We asked designers and design writers to recommend books and essays for designers who want to sharpen their writing skills, whether to write books, work on interface copy or just tap out better emails. This is not a comprehensive list, nor do we suggest that by reading these, you will miraculously become the design world’s very own Jonathan Franzen. It’s a place to start. And if there’s a larger takeaway, it’s that quality and quantity matter. As NewYorker.com contributing writer Nicola Twilley tells us in an email: “You have to read, and read a lot, before you can hope to write well. How else will you know what good writing even is, let alone be able to create it yourself?”

Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life by Anne Lamott

Anne Lamott is not just a brilliant writer but a legendary writing teacher, and reading her book Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life is the next best thing to taking her class. It is filled with practical advice that I have been following all my life. The title comes from a story about her brother, who had put off writing a school assignment on birds for three months and, facing the enormity of the task the night before, was consumed by despair. Their father put his arm around him and said, “Bird by bird, buddy. Just take it bird by bird.” As a chronic procrastinator who will do anything to avoid writing, I have thought of this story more times than I can count. –Michael Bierut, partner, Pentagram

Good Prose: The Art of Nonfiction by Tracy Kidder

If you want to get published—if you want to write professionally—you will come to work with editors. Despite their reputation, the job of an editor is not to smash dreams, nor is it to keep genius down. Their job is to give the reader something good to read. So I would strongly recommend Good Prose: The Art of Nonfiction, by the legendary journalist Tracy Kidder, and co-written by his editor for nearly 50 years, Richard Todd. This is the only book I know that accurately describes what it’s like to collaborate on a manuscript, what it’s like to take rough prose and shape it into something that thousands, or millions, of people want to read. If you aim for the big leagues, read it. –Paul Ford, writer and co-founder, Postlight

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick

Fiction, particularly science fiction, offers up a wonderful toolbox for designer-writers. By giving something a new name or putting it in an unexpected context, the familiar becomes unfamiliar, and the reader instantly has a lens for seeing our own world in a different way. That’s a powerful rhetorical skill, and Philip K. Dick is a master of it. In Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? he constructs a vivid, believable universe in remarkably few words while also prompting the reader to reflect on empathy–an emotion that designers are uniquely positioned to draw on as writers. –Molly Heintz, program chair, SVA MA Design Research

Made to Stick by Chip and Dan Heath

Made to Stick is the book I recommend to every designer, whether that person wants to write or not! It’s all about how to create a compelling and memorable story—which is at the heart of both great writing and great design. –Jake Knapp, design partner, Google Ventures, and author of Sprint