The Infinitone: An Entirely New Musical Interface

Every piano the world over has the same user interface: 88 keys, arranged linearly in a standardized order, with a series of 12 notes repeated again and again at higher and lower pitches. But what if you could access more than just those 12 notes, using an interface that adapted based on the music itself?

That’s what the composer and musician Subhraag Singh set out to do five years ago–to create a musical instrument that could access the infinite tones within the traditional octave, while also making it easy for the player to play them. The resulting instrument is the aptly named Infinitone, a pyramidal wind instrument with sliding valves controlled by computer-enabled motors.

Like a high-tech saxophone, the Infinitone’s primary interface is an iPad, which displays 256 notes per octave. His invention recently won first prize at the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition at Georgia Tech.

“I outsource the mechanical elements of the music and give that to computers and machines and leave the humane expression to the former. The soul, the life, the breath come to the instrument through the mouth and vibration,” says Singh, who trained as a jazz saxophonist. “But the tuning of the notes is a mathematical phenomenon.”

For the less musically inclined, it’s helpful to think about this cornucopia of musical notes like colors on a gradient. There are possibly infinite colors on the color wheel, just as there are feasibly infinite tones between each note on the piano. “The color wheel is kind of like the musical octave,” he says. “I use it as a guidance for my compositions, I use it to visualize it what I’m composing.”

After spending years studying the math behind musical intervals and building the Infinitone, Singh has just begun to compose music on it. His compositions look far different from the double clef notation we’re used to. Instead, each note is delineated with a color and a numerical label that indicates a proportion that generates the musical interval. To perform live, Singh pre-composes a piece, then effectively clicks through each note as he blows through the mouthpiece. A waltz he’s composed for a trio of Infinitones sounds both mournful and jaunty at the same time.

“A musician should be able to use infinite musical color and space in their compositions and performances,” Singh says. “My goal is, I want to be able to play any melody I hear in my head.” He views instruments with such fixed interfaces like a saxophone–the instrument he studied in college–as limiting, and wants to give musicians a method of playing music that isn’t limited by any tuning system, instrument, or style.