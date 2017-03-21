The Unlikely Way Algorithmic Design Could Transform Suburbia

American architects have masterminded dozens of suburban housing styles. Wright created the Prairie homes, Cliff May had his ranch houses , and developer Joseph Eichler introduced modern design to the middle class. And of course, there’s the McMansion .

But the one factor that’s exerted the most influence over how much of the country lives today is industrialization–and John Szot, a Brooklyn-based architect, isn’t happy about it.

Szot believes that homogeneous, mass-produced, single-family homes have subtly contributed to the political conformity associated with suburban life. “Maintaining diversity in the built environment is critically important to maintaining the diversity of our communities, therefore all manner of perspectives on design are valuable,” he says. “So while the nostalgic vernacular pastiches that currently dominate the suburban market may be trite, such opinions are academic and small compared to the larger problem of how capitalism rewards practices that suppress the architectural diversity needed for a healthy community.”

His proposal for introducing more diverse architecture into the suburbs is on view in Mass Market Alternatives, a new exhibition at the Boston gallery Pinkcomma. The project shows how algorithmic design could make it just as easy and cost-effective to build diverse suburban architecture as it is for developers to design and build boring tract houses.

“It’s already common practice in the industry to rely on algorithmic controls to make our buildings smarter, less expensive, and better suited to serve an information-driven society,” Szot says. “The future of algorithmic design is in ideological applications where it challenges conventions and broadens our spatial and experiential palette. To that aim, my studio’s interest lies in the computer’s capacity to behave like a feral animal, adding creative chaos to the design process and leading us to places that are unusual, counterintuitive, provocative.”

The design and construction of suburban subdivisions is based purely on receiving the most return for each property sold. It’s a game of economies of scale. The more of something you build the less expensive it typically is. While there might be some very subtle variation house to house, they’re mostly the same size, layout, and shape. Their non-offensive, generic aesthetics are designed to appeal to a wide swath of the population. “[Suburbs] have provided us with an extraordinary example of how industrialization and economics shape cultural values through architecture,” Szot says.

With Mass Market Alternatives, Szot holds the economic system driving suburban housing–the industrialized design and the mass production–constant, but uses algorithms to generate more diverse building types. “If such a balance could be found, architecture would gain access to a powerful means for shaping society,” he says.