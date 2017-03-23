Add A Bit Of Brutalism To Your Space With These Concrete Details

Fans of Brutalism have plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in the movement these days, thanks to a recent wave of coffee table books , maps , and paper models . Now, the Mumbai-based studio Material Immaterial has added house decor to the list with a new collection of concrete handles and knobs inspired by famed Brutalist architect Carlo Scarpa.

The studio’s so-called Mirage collection pays homage to Scarpa through both form and material. The Italian mid-century architect is well-known for marrying classical Venetian architecture with modern methods and elements. The Brion cemetery, perhaps his most famous work—and the inspiration for the Mirage collection—is located not in Venice but in the mountain village of San Vito D’Altivole. The town is the birthplace of Giuseppe Brion, founder of the prestigious Brionvega electronics company, whom Scarpa knew and admired. After Brion died in 1968, his family commissioned Scarpa to build a memorial on the land around an existing cemetery that would house his tomb.

The resulting memorial is beloved for its novel use of light, form, and space to create a peaceful site of contemplation and meditation. For the hardware collection, Material Immaterial took inspiration in the way the light and shadow played across the concrete.

“Carlo Scarpa and his architecture have been the driving force behind our studio, since our inception, due to his immense attention to details and the rich use of texture to create spatial experiences,” Material Immaterial partner Nitin Barchha writes in an email. “It is his works t hat have inspired our studio to believe in the importance of small things and how they can enhance the overall user experience.”

Now with Scarpa’s work in miniature, anyone can enjoy his modernist masterpiece in their own homes. The pieces range from $48 to $143 and can be found here.

MM