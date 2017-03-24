Google’s Slowly Changing Search To Be More Like An App Store

What is Google? It’s the impossibly large, sprawling infrastructure company. It’s a search bar, sure, but it’s Docs, Hangouts, Doodles, the Play Store. It’s also countless products and services that we never see unless Google sends us to them.

But now, Google is changing the way that we discover exactly what Google can do. How? It’s basically deconstructing Google Search itself into a bunch of mini apps.

Just look below the Google.com search bar in a mobile browser—or inside the iOS and Android dedicated Google apps—and you’ll notice the update.

Now, the page includes what Google is calling “shortcuts,” which are tappable icons that can take you right to the weather, sports scores, or restaurants around you, all without making you type.

“Getting up-to-the-minute info is as easy as a single tap,” promises Google in the feature’s announcement. And sure, at first glance, it’s a sheer time-saving play. Say 20% of people come to Google for just a few common topics like movie times and sports scores. Why not link those topics as tappable queries, rather than forcing us to type it all out again and again?

However, Google’s Search page is the crown jewel of the company. While it’s optimized for maximum speed and efficiency—consider how Google autocompletes the question you ask before you ask it—changes aren’t made to it casually, meaning these four app-style icons are a very big deal to the company and likely signal important design strategy within Google, especially as these icons are essentially opposite of the strategy it’s been following for years—predictive AI.

Take Google Now. For those who haven’t used it in the Google App or integrated on Android, Google Now is essentially a list of index cards, always updated by AI, that tries to be proactive in offering what information it thinks you need to know (rather than the reactive offerings you get from Search). Google Now can be downright psychic in what it suggests. It will pull the scores of your favorite teams without you specifying them, and scan your morning commute for traffic down to the time you usually leave. Learning from your patterns and preferences, Now offers the information you’ll probably want without you even asking for it.