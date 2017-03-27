The Surprising Second Life Of America’s Asylums

The idea that physical spaces can enhance our mental health and well-being may feel like a progressive one. But in fact, it’s been around for well over a century. In 1880, a psychiatrist named Thomas Story Kirkbride published a treatise on the design of mental health hospitals promoting the notion that architecture could have a curative effect—or as he chose to call it, a “special apparatus for lunacy.”

The Kirkbride Plan, as it came to be known, was a major influence on 19th century health care reform, and the model for over 80 asylums across the country. During his lifetime, Kirkbride made architecture an inextricable part of mental health care in the U.S. His guidelines called for building grand, Victorian-style buildings on extensive grounds that often incorporated a working farm. Yet his ideas fell out of favor in the 20th century, as budget cuts and new ideas about mental health emerged. The many grand institutional buildings based on Kirkbride’s progressive ideas fell into decay, too. Some of the massive abandoned estates have become popular subjects of photography series documenting their decay, and others have been demolished.

As a new exhibition at the National Building Museum shows, still others are getting a second life through adaptive reuse. And as these buildings have been rehabilitated and his story retold, it’s becoming evident that Kirkbride’s overarching idea about architecture—which connected the design of a building with the health of its inhabitants—was ahead of its time.

The show, called Architecture of an Asylum, focuses on one Kirkbride building in particular: The federally operated St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C. The hospital was established by Congress in 1855, thanks largely to Dorothea Dix, the most famous and influential psychiatric reformer at the time, who helped convince legislators of its need. Before Dix began lobbying vigorously for the construction of asylums across the U.S., it was typical for mentally ill people to be left in the inadequate care of families, or to wind up in jails, prisons, or run-down care facilities, where they were often misunderstood and mistreated.

While Dix was neither an architect nor a physician, she did understand the importance of design when it came to these spaces, so Kirkbride’s book became the unofficial guide for the architects of new asylums, designed to uphold the principles that the reform movement was built on. The pioneering St. Elizabeths was considered a model in this new wave of government-owned psychiatric facilities.

One fundamental aspect of the Kirkbride plan was the layout of the main building, which was designed in the shape of a “V,” like a bird in flight, with long wings that extended out on either side. The hospital’s superintendent, considered to be the institute’s “patriarch,” lived at the center of the building, an accessible distance from all other living quarters. Patient rooms were to be comfortable, with plenty of sunlight coming in through the windows. Kirkbride proposed that the imposing institutes be built on sprawling farmland, with crops, livestock, and barns where patients could work and have a sense of purpose while enjoying the benefits of the outdoors.