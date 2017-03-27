This Chilling Short Illustrates Our Greatest Fears About Digital Isolation

Maybe the world did end a little when smartphones came around. But in the era of virtual and augmented reality, our propensity for digital distraction could quickly get a lot worse. It’s an idea explored in Strange Beasts, a new short by London filmmaker Magali Barbé.

Featured on The Verge, the short plays on the trope of a Kickstarter video, but things inevitably take a Twilight Zone—or even Black Mirror—twist.

The darkest turn is a bit cheesy, sure. Though in this particular case, it’s the sort of gotcha plot tool that will leave you wondering: If we already know that the people around us are what we hold most dear, why are we even bothering with all this diverting technology in the first place?

MW