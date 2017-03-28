A $2.6 Million Bet To Turn Your Home Into A Giant Screen

The technology enables a projector to wrap an image across a 3D environment like a pixelated skin. Perhaps you remember a Microsoft project called Illumiroom, which stretched your TV to become the size of a wall. Or maybe RoomAlive rings a bell, which turned 3D spaces into giant, glowing touch screens. Or then again, it’s possible that you just saw this super crazy demo where a Kuka robot arm acts like it’s David Copperfield. These are some of the most impressive feats of projection mapping in the last five years—and they were all created by the team behind Lightform.

Lightform is a small box, priced “less than most laptops,” that can be plugged into any off-the-shelf projector, automatically scan your room in a minute, and coat it with digital images and animated textures. Whereas projection mapping of yore has required complicated custom software, 3D scanners like the Microsoft Kinect, and powerful PCs to crunch all the numbers, Lightform is built to be simple enough for almost anyone to use, whether to create dazzling effects on a concert stage or turn your entire living room into a planetarium.

“If you can use Photoshop, you can use Lightform,” promises cofounder Brett Jones, who was also the lead researcher on Microsoft Illumiroom. “We want to create instant magic.”

But the designers aren’t saying much about the software. Nor are they revealing more about their hardware, at least not until Lightform goes on sale this summer. All we really know is that Lightform uses a high-resolution camera system to analyze a room’s geometry, and handles all the calculations on board. It will also use some form of AI to automatically map a room in detail—and it will do so with enough intelligence that it can adjust its own map of a room if you move an object inside of it.