What Does A Quantum Explosion Look Like?

There’s an invisible world that operates all around us, but we can’t see it. It’s a world composed of particles smaller than an atom, like protons, neutrons, and electrons. The way in which it operates defies the laws of conventional physics.

The physicists trying to understand this world may study its laws–called quantum mechanics–but they can’t directly observe such tiny pieces of matter, or even create faithful visual representations of them. It’s technically impossible, and students studying particle physics are often forbidden from visualizing them at all.

For the designer Markos Kay, who’s worked in science communications for the last 10 years, it was the impossible nature of visualizing quantum mechanics that tempted him to try an artistic representation grounded in science. Working with scientists at the CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research near Geneva, Kay created a video that serves as a conceptual visualization to help laypeople understand some of the complex theory behind subatomic particle collisions. It will be featured in a documentary on the scientific institute, which will be released in late April. But the video itself, dubbed Quantum Fluctuations, stands on its own.

After doing extensive research on quantum theory and confirming his understanding with the CERN’s scientists, Kay decided to focus on six stages of a proton collision. Colliding particles like protons in the CERN’s particle accelerators is a way to study subatomic particles and the laws that govern them by examining what happens when they slam into each other. The measurements from the actual collisions then help inform the scientists’ computer models.

To create each conceptual visualization, Kay used computer software that simulates particles moving in space, using the same principle as the actual simulations the scientists use to study quantum physics. Both simulations use complex equations that generate interactions that mimic real-life natural processes, though Kay says that his version of the simulation creates visual output, while the scientists’ creates graphs.

Thematically, the project is grounded in this process of interpreting data and updating models. This is the primary way for scientists to study how these particles act–but there are many interpretations, or theories, of quantum mechanics, that offer different explanations about why subatomic particles act the way they do. Similarly, Kay’s visualizations are an interpretation of their own. “The point is to use simulations to visualize this stuff, just as scientists use simulations to observe this stuff,” Kay says.