How Google And Adobe Solved A Decades-Old Typographic Conundrum

Twenty-three years ago, Ken Lunde stood onstage at the Unicode conference–a gathering of people concerned with how every language is presented across the internet, from Swahili to Bengali. Amid a room full of fellow typographical scholars, he outlined a problem faced by a fifth of the world’s population–a fifth that his industry had overlooked. Chinese, Japanese, and Korean–commonly referred to as “Pan-CJK” languages–were all represented by separate fonts.

Maybe that doesn’t sound like a big deal, but that’s only because this article is being typed and read in lovingly supported Latin characters. I can shift between English, Spanish, and German words with brainless efficiency. If I know how to spell the word, it will simply appear as I type it, rendered perfectly on this screen like any other.

Pan-CJK languages are different. Their glyphs stand not as their own letters but their own words. These languages share history but have vastly different visual identities, so each was built as a separate font in a series of events that began in the 1950s with the standardization that led into the computer age. That meant if you were typing in Japanese (kanji) and wanted to reference a word from traditional Chinese characters, you’d have to pull the equivalent of switching from Times New Roman to Helvetica in mid-sentence. It would break spacing on the page and disturb the reader’s flow. It also required installing and switching between multiple fonts when typing, it hurt typographic reliability in web browsers, and, frankly, in the austere world of digital typeface design, it just looked pretty tacky, too.

Fifteen years would pass between Lunde describing this problem onstage and the second time he would call it out–yet again, at the Unicode conference, this time in 2009. No one had successfully fixed it in a fully featured font.

But by this time, Lunde had built a lot of clout at Adobe–he was now a senior computer scientist. And this time, someone in the audience from Google was listening. And an idea was already fermenting in Mountain View: to build one free font to unite all languages on earth.

Over the next two years, Google and Adobe let their lawyers figure out how the deal could work. Together, the companies would develop the ultimate universal pan-CJK typeface. In 2014, they released the first joint effort, Source Han Sans and Noto Sans CJK, by Adobe and Google, respectively. These were the sans serif versions of the fonts, intended for screens and more modern applications. And this month, they released the second chapter: the serif versions of the fonts, Source Han Serif and Noto Serif CJK, for print and more conventional uses.