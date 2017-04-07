This Is The Keurig Of Vaping, And I Love It

Vape pens were supposed to replace cigarettes. Healthier (in theory). Less smelly (unless you hate the odor of aerosolized fruit). Easy to carry than a pack of smokes and a lighter.

But industry sales have started to drop from previous highs, which weren’t all that high compared to traditional tobacco to begin with. One of the largest vape pen companies, NJOY, declared bankruptcy.

There’s an outlier, though, from a company that made its name selling vaporizers for pot. Juul, from Pax Labs, looks nothing like the gas station vape pens with their cheesy, glowing blue tips. It’s black and flat with sharp edges, like half a pack of Darth Vader’s chewing gum. It has a tiny LED that lets you know when it’s charging in its button-sized magnetic USB dock, but doesn’t look embarrassing when taking a puff. And it’s designed to be held in ways that don’t look *quite* as douchey as normal e-cigarettes. Cupped in the hand, with the business end barely protruding from the thumb and index finger, using a Juul looks almost demure.

The nicotine kick, on the other hand, is eye-widening. Using a proprietary nicotine salt mixture that Pax Labs says is “more satisfying” than competitors’ blends, the vapor that comes from the little replaceable Juul pods will wake anyone right up. It’s a 5% strength; a typical e-cig might range from 1% to 2.5%, but rarely higher. The higher nicotine percentage vapor gives me—a nicotine addict for two decades—a swoon even with a little puff.

“All the products on the market use, other than Juul, use nicotine in its freebase form, so pure molecular nicotine,” says Adam Bowen, CTO of Pax Labs. “If you look at tobacco leaves or the tobacco that’s in a cigarette, [a freebase is] not the state of nicotine in the leaf. What you find there are nicotine salts. It’s nicotine but combined with organic acids to form a salt, kind of like table salt but with different elements. That subtle change in chemistry makes a huge difference in terms of satisfaction. It changes the rate at which nicotine is absorbed into your body when you inhale, and that’s the critical piece that we discovered and put into the formulation with JUUL.”

What it definitely is: still addictive. It is, after all, nicotine, a drug that may not be as terrible as the worst offenders on the street, but certainly one that encourages a daily interaction that is hard to let go.