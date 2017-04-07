3D-Printed Shoes For The Masses Are Here

The footwear industry has been teasing us for years about 3D-printed athletic shoes for the masses. Why? Everyone’s feet are different, our strides vary, but shoes are basically the same. Someone who’s 250 pounds and a size nine will need different support than someone who’s 150 pounds and wears the same size. Mass customization enabled by 3D printing could give everyday consumers the performance-boosting kicks that are currently relegated to the domain of elite, professional athletes.

advertisement

Today, Adidas announced Futurecraft 4D, the company’s first mass-produced, 3D printed shoe. By the end of the year, Adidas plans to produce at least 5,000 Futurecraft 4D shoes and even more after that; price has yet to be determined. “This is the holy grail,” Eric Liedtke, an Adidas executive, said at the sneaker’s unveiling Thursday night. Futurecraft 4D looks just like Adidas’s popular Ultra Boost sneakers and has a seamless black mesh upper and thin rubber treads. But what makes it different is its midsole: It’s a flexible, 3D-printed polyurethane elastomer whose lattice structure varies in density to give a wearer’s foot support and cushioning where it’s needed. (The midsole is single-density foam in regular Ultra Boosts.) Futurecraft 4D was developed by Carbon, a 3D printing company based in Silicon Valley, and Futurecraft, Adidas’s innovation arm, which typically focuses on moonshot projects, like shoes made from ocean plastic and shoes that can biodegrade in your sink. While the brand unveiled limited-edition 3D-printed shoes last year, it didn’t have the manufacturing infrastructure to bring them mainstream. (UnderArmor also launched a 3D-printed shoe last year, but only made 96 pairs.) The available 3D-printing technology wasn’t able to produce midsoles fast enough, with the right physical properties, or at scale. In other words, the 3D printers were still prototyping tools, not a means of production. Joseph DeSimone, Carbon’s CEO and co-founder, was always thinking about footwear applications when he was developing his company and its technology. “Everyone who was doing 3D printing in footwear was frustrated,” he tells Co.Design. “It was slow, it was unscalable–we knew it was only prototyping.”

advertisement