The Best Ideas From Design’s Biggest Event Of The Year

Last week, Milan hosted its annual Salone del Mobile furniture fair and design week. During Salone, designers and manufacturers pull out all the stops to present their best work to the more than 300,000 people who flock to Milan for the fair. Think of it as the furniture industry’s fashion week.

This year, designers explored the fertile ground between digital fabrication and craft and the value of multisensory experience-driven design; they developed new materials and production techniques; they tried to solve some of our most mundane problems, like moving; they found ways to make boring furniture categories exciting; they looked to design to alleviate some of the stresses wrought by our trying political times; and, of course, they created a lot stuff that’s simply gorgeous.

Here are a few of our favorite new products–ranging from 3D-printed rugs to a lamp that glows like a summer’s day and speakers that disappear into your living room.

Open Rugs by Studio Plot

Designers Mireille Burger and Rudi Boiten of the Eindhoven-based Studio Plot are aiming to make 3D printing more sophisticated by using textile-based techniques like stitching, weaving, and knitting to inform digital fabrication. Their geometric rugs are printed from a flexible plastic and coated with textile fibers for added tactility.

Formafantasma for FLOS

Known for exploring artisan craftsmanship, Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin launched their first production pieces at Euroluce, the biannual lighting fair that takes place within Salone del Mobile. The Italian designers, who are based in Amsterdam, created two pieces for the lighting brand FLOS. Blush, an LED lamp outfitted with dichroic film, creates an iridescent shadow that evokes the memory of a summer’s day. Meanwhile, Wire Ring is composed of an LED hoop that’s held to the wall by its cord–a clever use of a light’s wiring.

Acoustic Landscapes by Robin Pleun

Robin Pleun, a recent graduate from the Netherlands’ prestigious Design Academy Eindhoven, created sound-dampening textiles that require both digital cutting and hand-weaving to fabricate.

Terrazzo furniture by Alberto Bellamoli

For designer Alberto Bellamoli, terrazzo–a composite material made from stone fragments set in concrete–holds a special place in the cultural history of Italy. It’s a material that’s still made by a small group of artisans near his hometown of Verona. Here, he made his own version of the material using offcuts and waste from marble fabrication.