A Look At Milan’s Best-Kept Architectural Secrets

Every city has a distinct style of architecture that’s usually visible as soon as you touch down and walk a few blocks. Chicago has its skyscrapers, San Francisco has its pastel Victorian houses, Venice has its ornate palazzos, Brooklyn has its brownstones. But in Milan, you could spend an entire day in the city and never see its defining and wholly unique spaces: the entryways into residential buildings.

Known as ingressi, Italian for entrances, these spaces just past the front door are decked out in lavish materials, vibrant color, sculptural reliefs, inlay floors, and more. It’s the design equivalent of a cheat day–as much juicy detail packed into a singular moment while the rest of the building is fairly sensible. Over 140 of these doorways from modern buildings constructed between 1920 and 1970 are documented in Entryways of Milan, a new book from Taschen. While they share similar characteristics–a door, stairs, hallway, and so on–each has its own flavor. “The ingressi reveal these nuances of lives and living to us in the most subtle and allusive ways,” Karl Kolbitz, the book’s editor, writes in his introduction. A 1965 entryway by Umberto Riva, a student of famed Italian brutalist Carlo Scarpa, features a ceiling painted ultramarine blue and transitions to ochre just past a glass door with a marigold frame and enameled metal handles. A 1952 house by Gio Ponti has a doorway outfitted with slabs of pink sandstone and white, gray, and green marble. A plain-looking brick facade of a 1958 building belies a sleek entryway with a polished black stone floor, black walls, and a frosted glass door with a massive sculpture composed of metal crescents. The origins of ornate doorways in Milan go back to the 16th century.

