Pentagram Doesn’t Just Create Brands, It Writes New Languages

“Theoretically, you should be able to recognize something without even seeing the logo,” says Pentagram partner Paula Scher.

Some people might call that insight branding 101. But when I visited Pentagram’s New York City studio for Co.Design‘s Studio Tours series, Scher equated her branding work with something more nuanced: teaching the public new, visual languages completely through design–one corporate or organization identity at a time.

Of course, Scher says it better than I do, so watch the clip to get her take and to hear more insights on the Pentagram design process.MW