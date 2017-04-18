The Arrivals’ Sleek Jackets Let You Wear Your Favorite Architecture

With product names like Lautner, Ponti, and Kahn, it comes at no surprise that the outerwear brand The Arrivals mines the architecture world for inspiration. But that approach is no gimmick. To Jeffrey Johnson, the company’s creative director, the qualities that make a building good are one and the same with a good garment.

“Good design isn’t always just solving a purely functional need or problem,” he tells Co.Design. “It’s about creating an element of magic and surprise. There’s a tension between function and emotion.”

Formerly an architect at the prestigious Dutch firm UN Studio, Johnson co-founded the Arrivals with entrepreneur Kal Vepuri in 2014. The company focuses on modernizing classic outerwear archetypes through the lens of modern architecture in style, functionality, and design approach.

When the brand designs a piece, it’s really thinking in modern architectural terms: letting materials take the spotlight, offering as much function and utility as needed, and making modular pieces. Johnson often looks to the work of Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron to inform what he and his team creates. “I’m drawn to their idea of challenging material typologies and figuring out how you can communicate traditional vernaculars and building materials in a new way.”



Here’s how they reinvented four classic jacket silhouettes.

The Bomber

Herzog & de Meuron’s Schaudepot building on the Vitra Museum campus–a minimalist, windowless gabled brick structure in which a black, steel door–inspired a rust-red bomber jacket in the brand’s 3.2 collection. The designers placed hardware–like zippers and grommets–in a such a way that they stand out against the rest of the coat; there’s virtually no other detailing.



“There’s nothing that crazy about the building, except the architects refine and refine and refine,” Johnson says. “There are no windows, just a small puncture. That respect for the material is something we translate.”

