Watch China And India’s Poverty Plummet Over Two Decades

We hear a lot about the growing middle classes of China and India, but the fates of billions of people thousands of miles away can be tough to imagine. However, this new data visualization by Andrew Whitby for The World Bank puts it all into perspective.

Drag the slider from 1990 to 2013, and watch as the overall number of people in extreme poverty shrinks in the two most populous countries on Earth (an impressive feat, given that these populations have been growing fast). Sadly, however, such is not the case for everyone. In several countries across Africa, extreme poverty has actually increased. In fact, 389 million people lived on less than $1.90/day in 2013 in Sub-Saharan Africa. That’s 113 million more people than in 1990.MW