Copy Le Corbusier’s Color Theories With These Stunning Tiles

In his buildings, the Swiss architect Le Corbusier used color to define and articulate space. Now, a new tile line by the Italian manufacturer Gigacer is making it easier for designers–and design fans–to tap into his polychromatic genius.

At the Unite d’Habitation, Le Corbusier painted portions of the concrete facade brick red, bright yellow, cobalt blue, and peacock green. Inside the Palace of Justice in Chandigarh, he installed abstract tapestries. At Villa Roche, he painted the floor pale pink, the staircase rust red, the ceiling and some walls cream, and used shades of blue on doorways and light diffusers. His paintings were an abstract explosion of shapes and colors.

When Le Corbusier designed a space, color wasn’t a decorative afterthought; it was part of the concept from the very first sketches. “Each of us, according to his own psychology, is controlled by one or more dominant colors,” Le Corbusier once wrote. He was so methodical–and meticulous–about applying color to his projects that he created a wallpaper line of 63 colors based on his theories to ensure that the hues he liked could be replicated precisely. (Paint is inconsistent.)

Gigacer's new collection of ceramic tile includes 12 shades from Le Corbusier's "Architectural Polychromie," plus two shades of gray that replicate the color of concrete Le Corbusier preferred on his Brutalist structures. Le Corbusier died in 1965, but thanks to Gigacer's material collection, his theories live on in a new incarnation. Instead of just reading about the colors in books or thinking about them in the context of architectural history, today's architects and designers can specify them for new buildings, giving new life to Le Corbusier's style. Visit gigacer.it for more.

