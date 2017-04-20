This Crazy New Interface Makes Zero Sense–For Now

Want to pick up real objects in the virtual world? Now you can.

Last year, HTC announced a major upgrade for Vive, its room-sized virtual reality system. It was called the Tracker, a dongle you could place on any item and follow its position, perfectly, in VR. This opened the door for, say, a virtual bat that you could actually swing in virtual baseball games–and pretty much anything else your heart could virtually imagine making its way into VR.

We got a Vive tracker in the office and our intern, @Drew_Gottlieb went to work.

Don't get too excited, this isn't going to ship. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VKFpNo69PC — Patrick Hackett (@phacktweets) April 19, 2017

Now, we’re beginning to see what developers are actually building with the Tracker. And while the demos are spectacular from a technical standpoint, they’re head-scratching in terms of common sense UX.

Take this new, unnamed project developed at Google, by the same creatives that brought us Tilt Brush (the best drawing app, and probably the best VR app period to date). The new project is a virtual pottery wheel. You place the tracker on a wheel, it spins, and inside VR, you can shape streams of light like you would shape a hunk of clay into a fine vase in real life.

I, like everyone else in the world, believe I’d be the greatest clay sculptor in the universe if only offered the opportunity and the right, loosely fitting denim shirt. I’m as ready as anyone to have my Ghost moment in the privacy of my own home. But who is this product for? Someone who is interested enough in pottery to buy a cheap wheel, but fears ovens or doesn’t like getting their hands dirty?

That said, the developers describe it as purely an experiment. It’s not for shipping. So we can’t be too hard on them.