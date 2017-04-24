There’s A New Must-Read Book For Frank Lloyd Wright Fans

This year, Frank Lloyd Wright, arguably the greatest and most popular modern American architect, would’ve turned 150 years old. To help commemorate the milestone, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy–a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving Wright’s buildings–is publishing a new edition of its Wright Sites guidebook . In addition to showcasing dozens of beautiful FLW projects, it’s also a testament to the power of historic preservation.

Edited by Joel Hoglund, the Conservancy’s communications director, the book includes 74 buildings–including spiritual structures, schools, commercial spaces, and private homes–in the United States and Japan. Most importantly, all of them are open to the public.

“People who look at pictures of architecture are experiencing it in one way, but when you stand inside and confront one of these buildings in person, the value presents itself in a way you can’t put in words,” Hoglund says.

Wright Sites has changed since the previous edition published 15 years ago. Some projects are no longer accessible–like the Ennis House, which was sold to a private owner in 2011–and have been removed. Sixteen sites have become open to the public and are now in the book. About 25 projects in the book have undergone significant restoration. Of those projects, about 20 of them have received what the Conservancy calls a “comprehensive restoration,” meaning a re-visitation of the building due to improved scholarship on the project or significant need.

The Conservancy’s goal is to preserve Wright’s buildings–of the approximately 500 structures he designed and built, roughly 400 remain–and keep them in as close to their original condition and use as possible; a house remains a house, a bank a bank, a hotel a hotel, and so on. While Wright is considered a modern architect, his youngest buildings are between 50 and 60 years old and the oldest are about 130. This poses a significant preservation challenge for a few reasons: real estate value (and what owners value) changes over time, the context of a project changes, older buildings need a lot of maintenance, and Wright incorporated a lot of untested techniques into his designs.

“Wright was an innovator,” John Waters, preservation programs manager at the Conservancy, says. “And often his innovations were ahead of the curve in terms of technology. So at the time a house was built, there could be issues with flat roofs and sealants and that sort of thing. Technology has come a long way in the last 50 to 75 years that can be used to [fix those problems].”

Located in a Chicago suburb, Unity Temple–considered one of Wright’s greatest works–is wrapping up a three-year renovation and is scheduled to re-open in June. Constructed in 1905, it was an early application of reinforced concrete. All of the exterior surfaces had to be refinished. The interior walls, which have a sand-textured finish, also needed to be redone. All of the wood trim inside the structure had to be refinished. The art glass–one of Wright’s signature details–needed to be restored to replace the fine metalwork that holds the stained glass in place.