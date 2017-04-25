A Map Of The Typographic Universe, Drawn By AI

The secrets of fonts–and the subtle differences between them that can make or break a project–have long belonged to type designers. But one designer at Ideo recently decided to use machine learning algorithms to visualize the nuanced relationships between hundreds of fonts .

The tool, called Font Map, is an interactive that lays out the letter “A” from more than 750 typefaces from Google Fonts. Clumps of black letters populate the light gray backdrop of the map, which shows how the typefaces are related visually. Serifs are grouped on the left, while sans-serifs populate the right. Hover over any “A,” and the font’s name and sample “Lorem Ipsum” appear; click on any “A” and a sidebar shows you similar fonts. A search bar enables you to find any font included on the map and view its typographic brethren.

Imagine asking a type designer to arrange 700 different fonts on one poster,” says Kevin Ho, the software design lead at Ideo who created the Font Map. “Instead of asking a designer, we asked an algorithm to do it.”

Ho used two open-source algorithms: One was a convolutional neural network that can recognize images of real-life objects like cats, dogs, cars, and boats, and categorize them. The other was a t-SNE algorithm, which takes organized information and displays it in two dimensions. He says it was surprising just how well the machine learning algorithm was able to categorize fonts, given that it was not trained using typefaces; it grouped them into serifs and sans-serifs on the first try, using just the differences between the letter “A.”

But there were still many flaws, so Ho reached out to designers in the type community to ask how they think about the differences between fonts. For instance, one trick designers use is to compare fonts with the word “handgloves,” because it reveals many visual characteristics including each font’s most distinctive letters. Using the “handgloves” trick, the algorithm was able to classify the fonts much more deeply, picking up on slighter distinctions like kerning and angles. The algorithm was able to group together monospace fonts, condensed fonts, and flat serif fonts within the broader serif and sans-serif categories.

It also handled more outlandish fonts exactly as Ho would have expected a designer to. “There’s a bunch of really weird unique fonts that don’t really fit into anything else,” Ho says. “[A designer would] probably throw all these random fonts into a random bucket. The algorithm did the exact same thing.”