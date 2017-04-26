This Thin Film Is A Real-Life Cloaking Device For Your Office

Open offices are privacy nightmares, especially if you’re trying to hide sensitive data on screens. But since open offices aren’t going away any time soon, there’s Casper : a new product from the applied materials company Designtex that works like a cloaking device.

When applied to a glass wall or a window, Casper blacks out screens behind it. The transparent window film blocks light waves transmitted through LCD and LED screens. This makes them look like they’re turned off. Everything else in the room looks completely normal. While privacy screens have existed for laptops and individual monitors for quite sometime, Casper brings it to the architectural scale. It’s like a Romulan cloaking device come to life.

“Privacy has become like acoustics; it’s a big topic of conversation,” Susan Lyons, president of Designtex, tells Co.Design.

For visual privacy, people in glass offices or conference rooms usually close blinds or curtains to protect sensitive information. When designers haven’t thought ahead about privacy, employees may paper over windows. All of these interventions can disrupt an environment that’s usually open.

“Culturally, people are interested in transparency,” Lyons says. “Colleagues like to see what’s happening in the workplace. This balances openness and privacy but also the need for informality.”

Designtex spent over two years collaborating with the furniture manufacturer Steelcase’s Workplace Futures division–a research group focused on understanding the future of work and developing products in response–on Casper. The film itself is about 5 millimeters thick and comes in rolls that are 54 inches wide. It’s applied to the inside of a glass wall just like any other window film, and an optional decal pattern–Designtex has 25 different options–can be added to the outside of the glass. Casper will cloak LCD and LED displays that are at least 42 inches wide, computer monitors, laptops, and some tablets and smartphones; it won’t work on projections, OLED screens, plasma screens, or passive 3D screens because they emit different types of light that the film’s surface can’t block. (Designtex is working on a version of Casper for OLED screens.)

Designtex worked with about 50 different clients to test Casper in its beta phase. The most obvious applications are for technology and financial services firms, which deal in sensitive data. It’s also beneficial for medical offices, Lyons says. Because of HIPAA–a law that protects patient confidentiality–doctors often talk to patients in closed rooms if they’re discussing private health information, which can make patients anxious or nervous. With this film, they could potentially make some of the rooms more transparent and comfortable–while maintaining privacy.