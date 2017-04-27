MIT Is Printing Furniture In Giant Vats Of Gel

Designers have experimented with 3D-printed furniture for years now, though it’s mostly been on the fringes of the industry through novelty products like Escher-like metal lounges and mushroom-grown chairs. That 3D printing hasn’t quite hit the big furniture brands yet is due to the practical limitations of a nascent technology; typical 3D printing processes are laborious, the material options are few, and they require special equipment—all costly amendments to an existing manufacturing process.

But imagine that you could print a tabletop in a matter of minutes, faster than an Ikea product comes down the assembly line. What would that technology look like? And how would it change the processes of mass manufacturing furniture? These are the questions that Rob Poel, director of new business innovation at office furniture giant Steelcase, posed to MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab nearly a year ago. Tasked with finding opportunities for Steelcase in new and emerging technologies, Poel says his team has been working closely with various other labs at MIT to explore fields like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality. When it came to experimenting with 3D printing, they turned to MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab, which over the years has pushed the boundaries of 3D printing into what it calls 4D printing—essentially, using 3D printers to produce material that will grow and change on its own. “We’ve been printing for almost a decade, using various processes and collaborations, and we have all of these different machines in the lab,” says Skylar Tibbits, who runs Self-Assembly with codirector Jared Laucks. It’s an ideal space for this type of experimentation, with past projects peppering the lab and most of the necessary equipment on hand. But when it came to Steelcase, the team ended up developing a process that doesn’t have much precedent in their previous work. Called “Rapid Liquid Printing,” the technique ditches the typical layering process of 3D printing for a nozzle that injects liquified rubber, foam, or plastic into a vat of gel that creates a structure of support while the material hardens. The printing method allows for a large piece of furniture to be pulled, fully formed, from the gel within minutes.

