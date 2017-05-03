The First Murder Mystery For The Smart Home Age

An infrared sensor spots movement on your back porch. Is it an intruder? Is it your kid sneaking in past curfew? Or is it just a raccoon?

With products like Amazon’s new Echo Look camera, the home is becoming a surveillance state in which services silently watch and listen to your every move. And yet, plenty of details slip through the cracks of all this sensor-driven artificial intelligence.

It’s a topic explored by artist Luke Munn in Monitor. Monitor is a fictional story based upon the real account of an Arkansas man who is under investigation after a friend died in his hot tub–all while an Amazon Echo listened on.

Mann’s fictional retelling unfolds on a pseudo desktop. In the middle of the page, you see the time tick by through the night. And on the right, you see updates from products like the Amazon Echo, Nest thermostat, Perfect Drink (smart bartending system), and the Balboa Worldwide App (a monitor for hot tubs).

Featured on Prosthetic Knowledge, Monitor’s evening starts out innocuously enough. The Nest thermostat reminds you it’s time to change a battery. ESPN keeps you apprised to the score of the Knicks Rockets game. Then phone calls are made. Sensors trip on the porch, meaning people come over. And drinks, like rum and Cokes and manhattans, begin to flow. The music on the Echo is cranked from 1 to 10. Suddenly, we have a real deal party on our hands. By 11:35 p.m., booze, music, and the hot tub reach their peak.

When suddenly, at 12:19 a.m., the filter clogs.

There’s motion in the patio, the garage, and the patio again. The SmartWater Reader reports a massive 90 gallons of water used in the last hour. And if I squint, I can see a purposeful murder or accidental death take place–and an ensuing, panicked cover-up.