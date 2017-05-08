10 New Designs For The “I Voted” Sticker

The “I Voted” sticker is one of the most surprisingly genius designs out there. It’s a token that says thanks for completing one’s civic duty–and it’s been proven as an effective tool for exerting social pressure on election day to go vote.

Since these stickers are souvenirs of democracy, it’s fitting that the New York City Campaign Finance Board decided to go direct to the people for its 2017 sticker redesign. Now it’s announced the 10 finalists, one of which will be distributed for the primary election on September 12.

New York’s current “I Voted” sticker was designed by a 10-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother in a similar competition held in 2013. The Campaign Finance Board wants to use the design competition to help get people more excited about voting. And considering how low turnout is a perennial problem, elections need all the help they can get.

“It’s more important than ever that New Yorkers participate in local elections, where impactful decisions are made on issues that affect our daily lives—from the quality of our schools to the cost of renting an apartment,” Amy Loprest, executive director of the New York City Campaign Finance Board, said in a news release about the competition. “Allowing New Yorkers to have a say in what their ‘I Voted’ stickers should look like expresses the unique pride we have for the place we call home and reflects the diversity of our amazing city.”

And the stickers? Unsurprisingly the designers, who hail from around the city, riffed on the New York’s iconic symbols like the subway map, the Statue of Liberty, and the skyline. But some of them take a decidedly activist tack. Designer Rajiv Fernandez’s sticker features a woman in a hijab and a person in a wheelchair. “No matter what shape, size, or color, New Yorkers vote with liberty and justice for all,” he wrote in his artist’s statement about the concept. And designer Meg Moorhouse’s sticker features a woman of color holding a flag.

Until May 9, you can vote for the ones you think should represent the city’s election. See the finalists in the slideshow above and pick the next “I Voted” sticker here.